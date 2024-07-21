IND-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming: Where to watch the India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup match online and on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI AND ACC Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh (left), Smriti Mandhana (right).

India prepare to steamroll UAE in their second fixture of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup as the two sides lock horns with each other at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday, July 21. The match is expected to be a one-sided affair as India are way too strong for their opponents both on paper and in terms of their current form.

While the Women in Blue mauled their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture of the tournament, UAE lost a game which they were supposed to win against Nepal.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is looking as formidable as ever and are ranked third in ICC's women's T20I team rankings with 262 rating points to their credit. On the other hand, UAE are not even in the top 10 as they find themselves on 16 with just 122 rating points in their kitty.

India women vs UAE women Asia Cup telecast and streaming details

Where to watch the Women's Asia Cup match between India and UAE on TV in India?

The India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 3.

Where to watch the Women's Asia Cup match between India and UAE online in India?

The India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

When will the India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup match be played?

The India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Sunday, July 21 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The match will start at 2 PM IST.

India Women Squad:

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana

UAE Women Squad:

Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Emily Thomas, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte