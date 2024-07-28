IND-W vs SL-W: India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in lead-up to Women's Asia Cup final in Dambulla

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and Chamari Athapaththu (right).

The stage is set and India and Sri Lanka are all in readiness to face each other in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 to earn the continent's biggest cricketing crown. The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium from 3 PM (IST) onwards and promises to be an intriguing contest.

Both outfits are coming into the contest on Sunday on the back of an undefeated streak in the tournament. While India hammered Pakistan, eased past UAE, outclassed Nepal and humbled Bangladesh en route to the final, Sri Lanka nailed Bangladesh, made mincemeat of Malaysia, thumped Thailand and scraped past Pakistan to enter the summit clash.

India are being seen as the overwhelming favourites to clinch the title - their eighth overall. However, Sri Lanka's recent rise in stature suggests that they are not gonna go down without putting up a fight.

Chamari Athapaththu will be the key for Sri Lanka as she is the most experienced campaigner in their line-up and knows how to sail against the current.

It was Chamari's measured knock of 63 off 48 balls that helped Sri Lanka find their feet in the summit clash.

Records to watch out for

Smriti Mandhana needs 67 more runs to complete 3500 runs in WT20Is whereas Harmanpreet Kaur needs 85 more runs to scale the same milestone.

Jemimah Rodrigues is set to play her 100th WT20I match for India

Kavisha Dilhari needs two more scalps to reach 50 wickets in WT20Is whereas Sugandika Kumari requires three more to breach the 100-wicket mark in the shortest format

India women vs Sri Lanka women head-to-head record in T20Is

The Women in Blue have won 19 out of the 24 matches that they have played against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka have only beaten India on four occasions and one game between the two sides couldn't yield a result.

Sri Lanka Women Squad

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

India Women Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, S Sajana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana