IND-W vs SA-W: Rain washes out second T20I after South Africa women post another challenging total in Chennai

The South African women's cricket team was left frustrated after rain washed out their second T20I game against India in Chennai on Sunday, July 7. Tazmin Brits' fifty helped the Proteas women post a big total of 177 while batting first a consistent rain forced the officials to call off the game.

South Africa walked away with a 12-run win while defending 189 runs in the first match of the three-match series and were in a dominant position to seal the series after scoring a big total. South Africa can win the series if they avoid a defeat in the last match of the multi-format series on Tuesday.

After a run-fest in the first T20I, the Proteas women continued their form with openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits adding quick 43 runs for the first wicket. Indian wicketkeeper Uma Chetry missed a golden chance to dismiss Brits early in the game but she collected the loose ball in front of the stumps.

The pacer all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar gave India a breakthrough with Wolvaardt's wicket in the fifth over. Brits kept hammering on with defining partnerships in middle overs with Marizanne Kapp and Anneke Bosch.

In-form Deepti Sharma ended Brits' innings in the 14th over and then South Africa struggled for quick runs. Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk failed to impress but Annerie Dercksen smashed three consecutive fours on the last three balls of the innings to take South Africa to a big total of 177/6 in 20 overs. Deepti and Pooja picked two wickets each for India with the former conceding just 20 runs off her four overs spell.

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.