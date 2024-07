Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are the defending Asia Cup champions after beating Sri Lanka in the final of the 2022 edition. Indian women have dominantly won the tournament seven times in eight editions and have notably reached the final of the tournament in each edition.

The Women in Blues enter this tournament after a successful multi-format series against South Africa at home. India recorded dominating wins in three ODIs and a one-off Test against the Proteas women but struggled for a similar dominance in the T20I series.

India fell 12 runs short while chasing a huge target of 190 in the first T20I against South Africa but pulled off a sensational 10-wicket win in the third match to level the three-match series to 1-1.