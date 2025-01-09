Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND-W vs IRE-W pitch report: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket for India vs Ireland women ODIs

IND-W vs IRE-W pitch report: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket for India vs Ireland women ODIs

IND-W vs IRE-W pitch report: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is set to host the three-match ODI series between India women and Ireland women starting on January 10. Teams batting first have won all of 4 ODI games played at this venue.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 19:06 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 19:44 IST
IND-W vs IRE-W pitch report
Image Source : GETTY Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot

IND-W vs IRE-W Pitch Report: The Indian women's cricket team will take on Ireland in the three-match ODI series at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot starting on Friday, January 10. Both teams will eye a winning start in the first-ever women's ODI game in Rajkot.

India enter this series after a dominant win against West Indies at home in both ODIs and T20Is. The Selection Committee has rested captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the senior bowler Renuka Singh Thakur and included uncapped Raghvi Bist and Sayali Satghare in the team.

Ireland will be led by Gaby Lewis and require their best performance to overcome the Women in Blue. Ireland have lost all of their previous 12 women's ODI games against India, including a huge 249-run defeat in Potchefstroom in 2017.

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium​ pitch report

The pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface in white-ball cricket. Batters can expect a flat wicket with plenty of help to score big in both innings. The average first innings score here is 321 with teams batting first all of 4 ODIs played in Rajkot. 

Rajkot ODI numbers

Matches played - 4

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 0

Average 1st innings score - 321

Related Stories
Pat Cummins in doubt for Champions Trophy 2025 after playing Tests vs India with injury

Pat Cummins in doubt for Champions Trophy 2025 after playing Tests vs India with injury

IND-W vs IRE-W live streaming: Where to watch India vs Ireland women ODI series live online, on TV?

IND-W vs IRE-W live streaming: Where to watch India vs Ireland women ODI series live online, on TV?

After UK politicians, South Africa's sports minister urges ICC to boycott Afghanistan cricket

After UK politicians, South Africa's sports minister urges ICC to boycott Afghanistan cricket

Average 2nd innings score - 289

Highest total - 352/7 by Australia vs India

Lowest total - 286/10 by India vs Australia

Highest total chased - 270/7 by South Africa vs India

IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare.

Ireland Women Squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Sarah Forbes, Joanna Loughran (wk), Orla Prendergast (vc), Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Coulter Reilly.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement