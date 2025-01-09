IND-W vs IRE-W pitch report: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium wicket for India vs Ireland women ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot

IND-W vs IRE-W Pitch Report: The Indian women's cricket team will take on Ireland in the three-match ODI series at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot starting on Friday, January 10. Both teams will eye a winning start in the first-ever women's ODI game in Rajkot.

India enter this series after a dominant win against West Indies at home in both ODIs and T20Is. The Selection Committee has rested captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the senior bowler Renuka Singh Thakur and included uncapped Raghvi Bist and Sayali Satghare in the team.

Ireland will be led by Gaby Lewis and require their best performance to overcome the Women in Blue. Ireland have lost all of their previous 12 women's ODI games against India, including a huge 249-run defeat in Potchefstroom in 2017.

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium​ pitch report

The pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface in white-ball cricket. Batters can expect a flat wicket with plenty of help to score big in both innings. The average first innings score here is 321 with teams batting first all of 4 ODIs played in Rajkot.

Rajkot ODI numbers

Matches played - 4

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 0

Average 1st innings score - 321

Average 2nd innings score - 289

Highest total - 352/7 by Australia vs India

Lowest total - 286/10 by India vs Australia

Highest total chased - 270/7 by South Africa vs India

IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare.

Ireland Women Squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Sarah Forbes, Joanna Loughran (wk), Orla Prendergast (vc), Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Coulter Reilly.