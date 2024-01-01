IND-W vs AUS-W pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play in 3rd ODI match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia captain Alyssa Healy during the 2nd ODI match against India at Wankhede Stadium on December 30, 2023

IND-W vs AUS-W Pitch Report: India women will be hosting Australia in their third and last ODI match of the series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, January 2. Australia proved their dominance with a thrilling three-run win in the last match and also sealed the series.

The Women in Blue showed an improved performance in the first two matches with both games going to the wire. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will target a consolation win and might be hoping for a positive start to the year 2024. On the other hand, Alyssa Healy's Australia will enter the game as favourites having never lost an ODI series in India.

Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Pitch Report

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium offers a good amount of help to batters in white-ball cricket. Australian women batters displayed their superiority by chasing down 282 runs in the first ODI match of the series at the same venue and also defended 255 runs in the last game, which suggests a heavenly surface for the batters. The average first innings score here is 253 with teams batting first winning 19 of 36 ODI matches so far.

Wankhede Stadium - The Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches - 36

Matches won batting first - 19

Matches won bowling first - 17

Average 1st innings Score - 253

Average 2nd innings Score - 207

Highest total recorded - 438/4 by South Africa vs India

Lowest total recorded - 55/10 by Sri Lanka vs India

Highest score chased - 293/7 by Australia vs Afghanistan

Lowest score defended - 192/9 by West Indies vs India

Live streaming details

The India Women vs Australia Women match will be available for live telecast in India. Fans can enjoy the live action on the Sports18 TV channel and can stream online on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Mannat Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu

Latest Cricket News