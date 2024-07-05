IND vs ZIM T20Is: From schedule to squads to telecast, all you need to know about India vs Zimbabwe series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill and Sikandar Raza.

IND vs ZIM T20Is: After clinching the T20 World Cup 2024 crown, a next-gen Indian team will begin what shall be a new journey in the T20I format. After the T20I retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, India will begin their first assignment against Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series.

After a long, long time, India will be called the reigning champions heading into a T20I series. The next-gen squad will be led by Shubman Gill as he is set to make his India captaincy debut. It will be a series in the new era following the official retirements of the three senior pros from the format.

The Men in Blue are now habitual of playing the 20-over format in the absence of Rohit and Virat. The two players were part of only two T20I assignments - The Afghanistan series and the T20 World Cup 2024 - following the 20-over World Cup in 2022. Jadeja has been more regular but the team has several candidates to fill his void too.

What is the schedule of the IND vs ZIM T20I series?

The five-match series will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare from July 6 onwards. The first game is set to be played on July 6, followed by the second one on the very next day on July 7. The third T20I will take place on July 10, followed by the last two T20Is on consecutive days again on July 13 and 14.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I – Saturday, July 6

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I – Sunday, July 7

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I – Wednesday, July 10

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I – Saturday, July 13

India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I – Sunday, July 14

Team squads:

India squad: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal (not for first two T20Is), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK) (not for first two T20Is), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube (not for first two T20Is), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

For the first Two T20Is: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

Live telecast of India vs Zimbabwe series

The series will not be broadcast live on Star Sports or Sports18 but Sony Sports holds the broadcasting rights for this series. One can catch stream the action live on SonyLiv for online services.