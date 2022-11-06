IND vs ZIM: Ashwin leaves behind Jasprit Bumrah to achieve this feat in T20Is; Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ashwin in action

In the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match on Sunday, Ravichandran Ashwin raced past Jasprit Bumrah to achieve another feat in his T20I career.

In the match Ashwin, scalped three wickets and conceded 22 runs with an economy of 5.50.

Ashwin surpassed Jasprit Bumrah in the list of players to scalp most wickets in the shortest format of the game for India.

Bumrah who was ruled out of the mega event due to injury has 70 wickets to his name. On the other hand, Ashwin has registered 72 wickets and has become the third Indian after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal in the list.

Following are the players to pick most wickets in T20Is for India:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 89 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal - 85 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin - 72 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah - 70 wickets

Hardik Pandya - 62 wickets

Ashwin has been very economical in India's campaign at this edition of the tournament. India is set to face England next on the 10th of November and Ashwin's performance will be something to watch out for.

In his career, Ashwin has taken 69 wickets in 63 matches and has conceded 1623 runs at an economy of 6.87.

India playing XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe Playing XI:

Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

Latest Cricket News