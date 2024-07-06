Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ZIM Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 series live on TV and streaming?

IND vs ZIM Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 series live on TV and streaming?

Zimbabwe, who missed out on a place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, will begin their fight towards qualification for the 2026 edition against India in a five-match T20 series before going through to the qualifiers. India too will make a new start in T20Is with a young brigade led by Shubman Gill.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2024 13:00 IST
Zimbabwe will host Team India in a five-match T20 series
Image Source : GETTY/SONY SPORTS X Zimbabwe will host Team India in a five-match T20 series starting Saturday, July 6 in Harare

India will take on Zimbabwe as the Men in Blue welcome a new era in T20Is following the T20 World Cup triumph and the retirement of seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Shubman Gill is set to lead the young brigade featuring the likes of Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel and Harshit Rana as they begin their journey of taking India to newer heights in the shortest format against a Zimbabwe side, which will be hurt after not being able to qualify for the T20 World Cup.

The five-match series will also be the beginning of a fight for the Zimbabwe men's cricket team not to repeat the mistakes of last year's qualifiers and ensure that they are in the competition in when it comes around next time. The pressure will be on experienced members headlined by skipper Sikandar Raza, who has single-handedly kept the Zimbabwe cricket team on the cricketing map in the last few years along with Sean Williams, who doesn't play T20Is anymore.

When and where to watch ZIM vs IND T20 series on TV and OTT in India?

The five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe women's teams at the Harare Sports Club in Harare will kick off on Saturday, July 6 at 4:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for July 7, 10, 13 and 14. The matches will be live broadcast on Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 HD, Sony Sports 4 HD and Sony Sports 5 HD channels while the live streaming of the series will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

Related Stories
Shubman Gill captain, no Rohit-Kohli; 12 players out: Changes in India's squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Shubman Gill captain, no Rohit-Kohli; 12 players out: Changes in India's squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Shubman Gill, Abhishek to open; 3 debutants? Predicting India's XI for 1st T20I against Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill, Abhishek to open; 3 debutants? Predicting India's XI for 1st T20I against Zimbabwe

India TV Sports Wrap on July 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on July 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement