IND vs ZIM Live Score 5th T20I: Team India aim to make it 4-1 ahead of series finale in Harare

After a 10-wicket thrashing in the fourth T20I on Saturday, Team India are looking to end the series on a high by winning the fifth T20I against Zimbabwe 4-1. The Harare Sports Club will host the final T20I of the series. India are supremely confident coming into the series finale as they have won the last three T20Is convincingly.

Captain Shubman Gill is the leading run-getter of the series with 157 runs to his credit and would like to add as many as possible in the final outing to make a case for himself for the Sri Lanka tour.

Match scorecard