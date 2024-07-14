IND vs ZIM Live Score 5th T20I: Team India aim to make it 4-1 ahead of series finale in Harare

Sunday, July 14, 2024
     
Team India made mincemeat of Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I of the series by 10 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill took the Zimbabwe bowlers to the cleaner and stitched a 156-run stand for the opening wicket to win the game.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2024 14:47 IST
Team India.
Image Source : AP Team India.

After a 10-wicket thrashing in the fourth T20I on Saturday, Team India are looking to end the series on a high by winning the fifth T20I against Zimbabwe 4-1. The Harare Sports Club will host the final T20I of the series. India are supremely confident coming into the series finale as they have won the last three T20Is convincingly.

Captain Shubman Gill is the leading run-getter of the series with 157 runs to his credit and would like to add as many as possible in the final outing to make a case for himself for the Sri Lanka tour.

Match scorecard

  • Jul 14, 2024 2:47 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Gill aims to add another win to his kitty

    Shubman Gill will lead India for the fifth time in his career and look to add another win to his name. He has three wins and a loss to his name.

  • Jul 14, 2024 2:41 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Leading wicket-takers of the series

    1. Washington Sundar: 7 wickets
    2. Ravi Bishnoi: 6 wickets
    3. Avesh Khan: 6 wickets
  • Jul 14, 2024 2:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Leading run-scorers of the series

    1. Shubman Gill: 157 runs
    2. Ruturaj Gaikwad: 133 runs
    3. Yashasvi Jaiswal: 129 runs
  • Jul 14, 2024 2:29 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Will India give another opportunity to Riyan Parag?

    Riyan Parag has not played after playing the first two games of the series. Will he get a game today?

  • Jul 14, 2024 2:26 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Welcome!

    Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the fifth T20I between Zimbabwe and India to be played at the Harare Sports Club. Please stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from the fifth T20I.

