IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I in Harare

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: The Indian cricket team will return to action for the first time since their memorable triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. Zimbabwe host India in the five-match T20I series at Harare Sports Club starting on Saturday, July 7.

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the recent T20 World Cup 2024 and suffered a 1-4 series defeat against Bangladesh in their last T20I assignment in May. No player from the World Cup-winning squad will feature in India's team for the first two T20Is as Shubman Gill leads the new-look side with uncapped Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana and Tushar Deshpande looking for a maiden international cap.

Match Details:

Match: India tour of Zimbabwe 2024, 1st T20 match

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date & Time: Saturday, July 6 at 4:30 PM IST and 01:00 PM Local Time (Toss at 4:00 PM IST)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SonyLiv Website and App

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (VC), Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Brian Bennett

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Blessing Muzarabani

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Abhishek Sharma: The rising Indian youngster enjoyed a breakthrough season in the IPL 2024. Abhishek emerged as one of the best big hitters after scoring 484 runs at a sensational strike rate of 204.21 in the latest IPL edition and can offer extra points in Dream11 with his off-spin.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The star Indian opener was snubbed for the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign despite having big runs in the IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings skipper top-scored with 583 runs in 14 innings in the IPL 2024 and has scored 500 runs in 17 T20I matches so far.

IND vs ZIM Predicted Playing XIs:

India probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Antum Naqvi, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.