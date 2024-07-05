Friday, July 05, 2024
     
  IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I in Harare

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I in Harare

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian cricket team in their first T20I assignment after T20 World Cup 2024 glory last month. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube will miss out first two matches due to their involvement in the recent T20 World Cup.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2024 20:12 IST
IND vs ZIM dream11 prediction for 1st T20I
Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill and Sikandar Raza ahead of IND vs ZIM 1st T20I

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: The Indian cricket team will return to action for the first time since their memorable triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. Zimbabwe host India in the five-match T20I series at Harare Sports Club starting on Saturday, July 7. 

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the recent T20 World Cup 2024 and suffered a 1-4  series defeat against Bangladesh in their last T20I assignment in May. No player from the World Cup-winning squad will feature in India's team for the first two T20Is as Shubman Gill leads the new-look side with uncapped Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana and Tushar Deshpande looking for a maiden international cap.

Match Details:

Match: India tour of Zimbabwe 2024, 1st T20 match

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date & Time: Saturday, July 6 at 4:30 PM IST and 01:00 PM Local Time (Toss at 4:00 PM IST)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SonyLiv Website and App

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (VC), Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Brian Bennett

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Blessing Muzarabani

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Abhishek Sharma: The rising Indian youngster enjoyed a breakthrough season in the IPL 2024. Abhishek emerged as one of the best big hitters after scoring 484 runs at a sensational strike rate of 204.21 in the latest IPL edition and can offer extra points in Dream11 with his off-spin. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The star Indian opener was snubbed for the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign despite having big runs in the IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings skipper top-scored with 583 runs in 14 innings in the IPL 2024 and has scored 500 runs in 17 T20I matches so far. 

IND vs ZIM Predicted Playing XIs:

India probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Antum Naqvi, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

