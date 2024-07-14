IND vs ZIM 5th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts new world record after starting innings with two sixes

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Yashasvi Jaiswal during the IND vs ZIM T20 game at Harare Sports Club on July 13, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal started the fifth T20I between India and Zimbabwe with a bang at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 15. The young Indian opener smashes two sixes off the first two balls of the game to script a major record in T20Is.

The 22-year-old left-handed batter opened an innings for India and faced Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza in the first over. Jaiswal declared his intentions on the very first ball with a big six over the deep midwicket. Umpires signalled for a no-ball for overstepping and that urged Jaiswal to smash the next free delivery over the bowler's head for another six.

India's score was 13/0 after the first ball of the game as Yashasvi Jaiswal set a new milestone of scoring the most runs on the first legal delivery of the match in international cricket. No cricketer before had scored more than ten runs on the first ball of the T20 game.

However, Sikandar Raza had a last laugh as he bowled out Jaiswal on the fourth delivery of the same over. Jaiswal scored 12 runs off five balls as India struggled for a start in the final T20 match of their Zimbabwe tour.

The Men in Blues also lost their skipper Shubman Gill and youngster Abhishek Sharma in powerplay overs. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag added 65 runs for the fourth wicket to stage India's comeback with the former scoring a brilliant fifty. The 2024 T20 World Cup-winner Shivam Dube smashed 26 runs off 12 balls as India managed to post a challenging total of 167/6 in 20 overs after being forced to bat first.

