IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: Samson, Thakur's heroics lead India to five-wicket win over Zimbabwe

India won the second match against Zimbabwe by five wickets on Friday. The men in blue are in lead by 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.

While Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 43, a brilliant bowling display was led by pacer Shardul Thakur.

It was not quite a domination unlike the first ODI but the paltry 162-run target meant that the KL Rahul-led side did not have to sweat much despite a mid-innings jolt.

Sent for bowling, Thakur (3/38 in seven overs) brilliantly set it up and became the wrecker-in-chief as the Indian bowlers once again came out on top to bundle Zimbabwe for 161.

In the absence of Deepak Chahar who missed out after his exploits in the last ODI, Thakur made his presence felt and rocked the Zimbabwe top-order with his double blow in the 12th over.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill then showed their same flair and authority, even as the duo batted in different positions this time, posting identical scores of 33.

Luke Jongwe (2/33) produced a double blow, dismissing Ishan Kishan (6) and a well-set Shubman Gill in successive overs, to reduce India to 97 for four at the drinks break.

But with just 65 runs needed from 36 overs, Deepak Hooda and Samson produced a stand of 56-run together and the match was completely inclined towards Team India.

Rahul got out LBW by pacer Victor Nyauchi after missing the line of the ball.

After Rahul's brief stay, it was once again business as usual for Dhawan and Gill as the duo started from where they left in the first ODI here two days back.

India brought in part-time off-spinner Deepak Hooda to give the much-needed breakthrough in the form of Williams who went for a pre-meditated pull to be taken at the deep square leg by Shikhar Dhawan.

Ryan Burl made a 47-ball 39 with three boundaries and one six but he ran out of partners as Zimbabwe could not stage a comeback. Their last three wickets fell in just eight balls including the run-outs of Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga.

It would have been worse for the hosts had India were not sloppy on the field as keeper Samson missed one stumping and dropped a difficult catch against Axar Patel, while Kuldeep Yadav missed a sitter off his bowling.

Mohammed Siraj (8-2-16-1) and Prasidh Krishna (6.1-1-28-1) troubled the struggling Zimbabwe top-order after KL Rahul opted to field, which denied the batters some much-needed practice ahead of the Asia Cup.

On a Harare SC surface with nice carry and bounce, the duo worked up a good pace, and swung to trouble the openers with some good length deliveries as the hosts managed just one run from the first three overs.

Siraj effected a breakthrough in the eighth over before Thakur and Krishna got into the act.

Sikander Raza and Wiliams put on a 40-run partnership before Kuldeep struck. Raza tried to attack, but only managed to slice the ball for Ishan Kishan to complete a well-judged catch to trigger a collapse.

The third ODI is scheduled for the 22nd of August.

