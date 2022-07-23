IND vs WI: Cricket legend Brian Lara visits Team India's dressing room - Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Brian Lara and Rahul Dravid

The Indian team will face West Indies in the second ODI on 24th July, Sunday at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led team which is in a lead by 1-0 will eye a victory in order to win the ODI series. On the other hand, the Nicholas Pooran-led team too will want to save the series by registering a win.

Ahead of their second game, cricket legend Brian Lara visited the dressing room of the men in blue. BCCI posted a video on their official account.

"Look who came visiting the Team India dressing room. The legendary Brian Charles Lara!" the post read.

In the video, Lara was seen chatting with Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and other players.

Earlier, BCCI had also posted a picture of Rahul Dravid and Lara saying, "Two Legends, One Frame!"

Team India is set to play the remaining two ODIs of the three-match series on 24th July and 27th July, respectively. This will be followed by a five-match T20I series. The T20I matches are scheduled for 29th July, 1st August, 2nd August, 6th August, and 7th August.

Full squads:

West Indies - Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Keemo Paul

India - Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

