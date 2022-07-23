IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Team India aim to fix middle-order woes, eye series win against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India celebrates wicket of West indies batter

After winning the first ODI, the Shikhar Dhawan-led team will again look to make a statement as India will aim to clinch the ODI series against West Indies on Sunday.

The men in blue are currently leading by 1-0 in the three-match ODI series after defeating the Caribbean team by 3 runs in the first ODI.

From Dhawan's power hitting, complimented by Shubman Gill's aggressive batting to Mohammad Siraj's emergence as the leader of the bowling attack, India ticked all the boxes in the 1st ODI.

After the brilliant opening stand, Shreyas Iyer too found some form with a half-century, making it a perfect top-three act by the Indian team. Looking at the scoreboard during the initial innings of India, it seemed that they might post a total of 350. However, the middle-order collapsed and India settled for an underwhelming total of 308/7.

On Sunday, the middle-order of Team India will be in the spotlight. Sanju Samson will want to make use of the opportunity at this level.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, and Axar Patel would also want to deliver. They might aim to set on the crease instead of giving away wickets early.

With the series on the line, the West Indies would look to put an end to their losing streak in ODIs which has now stretched to seven matches, including a 0-3 loss to Bangladesh in the preceding rubber.

The series is not part of the ICC World Cup Super League, and the West Indies have an opportunity to play without the pressure of the standings.

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series starting on 29th July.

Full squads:

West Indies - Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, and Jayden Seales.

India - Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

(Inputs from PTI)

