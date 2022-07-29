IND vs WI, 1st T20 LIVE STREAMING: When and where to watch the series opener | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Team India celebrate their ODI series win against West Indies

IND vs WI, 1st T20 LIVE STREAMING: After the concluded ODI series which India won very convincingly with a margin of 3-0, it is now time for the action to gravitate towards T20Is. The India team management had decided to rest a few senior players including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant in the ODI series. In their absence, the young Indian team fared well as they scripted history by clinching the series 3-0. This was one historic ODI series victory as skipper Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian skipper to inflict a clean sweep on West Indies in their backyard.

Now moving on to the T20I series, team India will play the series opener against West Indies on July 29, 2022. The five-match T20I series which will be played between both teams are expected to play out evenly, contrary to what was witnessed in the ODI series. Skipper Rohit Sharma is coming off a break and he will lead the Indian side which is expected to have a positive influence on the team. KL Rahul will not be a part of the Indian team as he has not joined the squad in the Caribbean islands. Ravindra Jadeja's fitness too remains a matter of concern which will open up a space for Axar Patel who played a blinder of an innings in the second ODI.

When will the first match be played?

The first match between India and West Indies will be contested on July 29, 2022

What is the venue for the first T20I?

India and West Indies will have a crack at each other in the Brian Lara Stadium situated in Trinidad and Tobago

At what time will the match start?

The first ball of the match will be bowled at IST 8:00 pm

Who will broadcast the match on television?

The match will be broadcasted on Doordarshan Sports aka DD Sports

Where can we watch the live streaming of match?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode application

West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Team India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

