Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
  5. IND vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes Live Score: India look to bounce back from Pakistan defeat, aim to reach into QF
IND vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes Live Score: India will look to get a move on from their loss to Pakistan in their first clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024. They face UAE in their second and final Pool C clash and look to beat them to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2024 6:29 IST
India vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes

IND vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes Live Score: After losing in their opening encounter against Pakistan, Robin Uthappa's India will look to bounce in their second and last Pool stage match in the Hong Kong Sixes. With the quarterfinal spot up for grabs, India will look to make light work of UAE and seal a place in the knockouts. UAE also suffered a loss to Pakistan in their opener and are gunning to cause an upset. Follow for the latest match updates on the India vs UAE Pool C clash of the Hong Kong Sixes.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes Latest updates

  • Nov 02, 2024 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes Live: India look to beat UAE

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of India vs UAE Pool C clash in the Hong Kong Sixes. India lost their opening match to Pakistan and have to beat UAE if they have to qualify for the quarterfinals. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates of this match.

