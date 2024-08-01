IND vs SL pitch report, 1st ODI: How will surface at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to host IND vs SL ODI series

IND vs SL pitch report: Sri Lanka are set to start fresh when they host the world's no.1 Indian side in the first ODI match in Colombo on Friday. Sri Lanka begin a new chapter in ODI cricket with Charith Asalanka taking the captaincy reins from Kusal Mendis.

India displayed their superiority by winning the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele and are clear favourites to start the ODI series with a win. Captain Rohit Sharma and the star batter Virat Kohli return to the ODI setup after missing the last 50-over bilateral series against South Africa in December 2023.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will be in focus for India after losing their sports in the T20I team recently. For Sri Lanka, the star fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka were ruled out with injuries a day before the series opener and have been replaced by uncapped Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga.

IND vs SL, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at R Premadasa Stadium offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. Teams have managed to post big totals in Colombo in ODIs in the past games but it's spinners who usually get a good amount of help from the surface. Teams batting first have won 88 of 164 ODI matches players here with an average first innings score of 231.

Also, rain threatens the opening ODI match between India and Sri Lanka. According to various weather reports, there is a 20% chance of rain on Friday.

Colombo venue ODI numbers

ODI Matches: 164

Matches won batting first: 88

Matches won bowling first: 65

Average first innings score: 231

Average second innings score: 189

Highest total scored: 375/5 by India vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 292/4 by Sri Lanka vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 50/10 by Sri Lanka vs India

Lowest total defended: 170/10 by West Indies women vs Sri Lanka women

IND vs SL 1st ODI Probable XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz, Asitha Fernando.