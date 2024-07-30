IND vs SL live: Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravi Bishnoi and Suryakumar Yadav

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns for one final time in the three-match T20I series today in Pallekele. India have already sealed the series with two dominating wins in the first two matches. They won the series opener by 43 runs and then chased down 78 runs in less than eight overs in the rain-hit second T20I. The two teams will also play three ODIs in the first week of next month.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Matheesha Pathirana are the highest run-getters and wicket-takers of this series, with 111 runs and five wickets in two matches, respectively. But India have displayed a team effort to trump the home team with different players standing up in crunch moments.

Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel have picked up four wickets each, while Riyan Parag has emerged as a surprise with three wickets to his name. With the bat, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has scored 84 runs while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is at fourth place with 70 runs to his name.

It is a great chance for India to inflict another whitewash on Sri Lanka and head to the ODI series with full confidence. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be hoping to pull one back and make it 1-2 in the series before the 50-over tussle starts against the same team.

Where to watch IND vs SL 3rd T20I online and on TV in India?

The third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live streaming will be available on SONY LIV in India.

Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka