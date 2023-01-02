IND vs SL: Is this end of road for KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in T20Is?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES End of road for Virat, Rohit, and Rahul?

IND vs SL: This is the start of a new dawn in Indian cricket. After their debacle in the T20 World Cup in 2022 against England in the semi-finals, team India is headed towards a new direction that might lead them to an ICC trophy victory. India are starting their 2023 against Sri Lanka and it will be their first test leading to the T20 World Cup that will be played in 2024.

Hardik Pandya will be expected to begin his full-time T20 captaincy tenure on a bold note as the Indian T20 team prepares to start its life beyond Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul with the three-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning here on Tuesday. The followers of Indian cricket got more than a glimpse of Hardik's vision for the team when led the team to victory in the rain-hit T20 series in New Zealand. Not to forget that this is the year of the ODI World Cup and T20 is certainly not a priority. India's famed top three Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are not part of the squad and irrespective of their T20 future, and the team must prepare for life without them.

The team combination:

Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been bonafide IPL stars for the past few years and this is their real chance to show their wares without worrying about their place in the side. With the next T20 World Cup at least 18 months away, the duo is expected to get a fair run although the number of T20 Internationals this year is less than 15 with ODI gaining more precedence. Shubman Gill, who is yet to make his T20 debut, is another opening option for Hardik. At number three, the skipper will rely on the brilliance of the world's No.1 batter Suryakumar Yadav. With Hardik keen to have six bowling options in the playing eleven, Deepak Hooda could be a likely starter for Tuesday's game. India could also pack in more all-rounders in the team with the option of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. Specialist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to play in the series opener.

The Indian team in the past has been heavily criticized for playing traditionally and their lack of intent caught everybody's attention after England hammered them in the semi-final and eliminated them from the T20 World Cup. The problem with the current Indian T20 team in the recent past has been distinct lack of intent and ability to play fearless cricket. The idea of self-preservation at the cost of impactful performance was hurting the team for a long time and perhaps the poor show in the T20 World Cup became the last straw.

India squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News