IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield following a light drizzle

IND vs SL 3rd T20I

Team India will be up against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 series for the third and final time in Pallekele on Tuesday, July 30. The series is already in the bag for the World T20 champions and even though Sri Lanka did put pressure on them on certain occasions, the Men in Blue came out of it with flying colours in the previous two games, both with bat and ball. Since every match and series in the format will now be a part of the build-up to the next T20 World Cup in 2026, India might give an opportunity to their bench strength in the series finale. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will rue the chances they had in the first couple of games and would be eager to avoid a whitewash. Follow the live score and updates of SL vs IND third T20I-

