IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield following a light drizzle

With the series already in the bag, the T20 champions might look to give the players on the bench a go. Hence, the likes of Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar might get a look in for the series finale.
Sri Lankan top-order did a good job in both games, however, their efforts were undone with a below-par show from the middle order with collapses not helping their cause. Sri Lanka would hope to do better with the bat in the middle overs to challenge India.
India and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in the third and final match of the T20 series. India have already sealed the series with a game left and would want to sweep it going into the ODIs. Welcome to our live coverage of the SL vs Ind, 3rd T20I from Pallekele.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News