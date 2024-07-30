Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
  IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield following a light drizzle
IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield following a light drizzle

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live: India will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the T20 series in Pallekele on Tuesday, July 30. Team India will hope to seal the series 3-0 while testing their bench strength having already won the first two matches.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2024 18:42 IST
Image Source : SONY SPORTS/GETTY/INDIA TV IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates

Team India will be up against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 series for the third and final time in Pallekele on Tuesday, July 30. The series is already in the bag for the World T20 champions and even though Sri Lanka did put pressure on them on certain occasions, the Men in Blue came out of it with flying colours in the previous two games, both with bat and ball. Since every match and series in the format will now be a part of the build-up to the next T20 World Cup in 2026, India might give an opportunity to their bench strength in the series finale. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will rue the chances they had in the first couple of games and would be eager to avoid a whitewash. Follow the live score and updates of SL vs IND third T20I-

  • Jul 30, 2024 6:37 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Changes expected for India with series already in the bag?

    With the series already in the bag, the T20 champions might look to give the players on the bench a go. Hence, the likes of Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar might get a look in for the series finale.

  • Jul 30, 2024 6:37 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Collapses hurt Sri Lanka in the first two games

    Sri Lankan top-order did a good job in both games, however, their efforts were undone with a below-par show from the middle order with collapses not helping their cause. Sri Lanka would hope to do better with the bat in the middle overs to challenge India.

  • Jul 30, 2024 6:36 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India take on Sri Lanka with an aim to make it 3-0

    India and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in the third and final match of the T20 series. India have already sealed the series with a game left and would want to sweep it going into the ODIs. Welcome to our live coverage of the SL vs Ind, 3rd T20I from Pallekele.

