IND vs SL 3rd T20I: India whitewash Sri Lanka with thrilling super over win to close series 3-0

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Cricket Team.

Sri Lanka have self-destructed in the third and final match of the T20 series against India to go from 110/1 to 132/8 to help the visitors come back into the game. The Men in Blue did well enough for the game to go to the Super Over as it seemed like everyone was bowling at one point with Rinku Singh taking two wickets in an over, skipper Suryakumar Yadav taking a couple in the final over. However, India were not going to let it go in the Super Over and they won it rather comfortably.

The match went into the Super Over as Sri Lanka ended up matching India's score of 137 in the run-chase. The hosts needed six runs in the final over as the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav rolled his arm over for the last over. He somehow got two wickets but could help the team win the contest inside the regular 40 overs as the debutant Wickramasinghe managed to get four runs off the final two balls. Surya misjudged a hit to the bowler's end on the fifth delivery. Had he got the throw on target, the match would not have gone to the Super over.

In the Super over, Sri Lanka batted first with Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis coming to bat first. Washington Sundar was bestowed with the responsibility to deliver the super over and he got the two wickets in three balls with the hosts putting up only 2.

For India, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav came to bat with Maheesh Theekshana coming to bowl. SKY hit the first ball towards short fine leg for four as India reached home to clinch the series 3-0.

In the regular 40 overs on a slow pitch, India scored 137 with Shubman Gill being the top-scorer with 39. Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar played handy cameos of 26 and 25 to take India to a fighting total. The hosts began well with Pathum Nissanka scoring 26. Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera carried the Lankan Lions as they made 43 and 46. A couple of brace from Wickramasinghe got them to 137.