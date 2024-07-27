IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav leads India to thumping win in high-scoring clash against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian players celebrating first T20I win over Sri Lanka in Pallekele on July 27, 2024

Indian cricket team pulled off a brilliant all-round display to beat Sri Lanka in the first T20I match by 43 runs in Pallekele on Saturday, July 27. New captain Suryakumar Yadav led by example by smashing a quick fifty and then bowlers made a late impact to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill gave a strong start with crucial knocks and Rishabh Pant scored 49 runs to help India post a challenging total of 213 while batting first. Chasing a tough total, Sri Lanka started brilliantly with Pathum Nissanka smashing a big fifty but a late collapse ended the hosts' innings to 170 in 19.2 overs.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

More to follow...