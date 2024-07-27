Saturday, July 27, 2024
     
  IND vs SL, 1st T20I Live Score: New-look India target strong start against injury-hit Sri Lanka in Pallekele
IND vs SL, 1st T20I Live Score: New-look India target strong start against injury-hit Sri Lanka in Pallekele

IND vs SL, 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates: Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the Indian cricket team as a full-time captain for the first time in T20Is while Charith Asalanka takes charge for the hosts Sri Lanka in the three-match series in Pallekele.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2024 17:50 IST
IND vs SL, 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates

Indian cricket team will begin a new chapter in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka starting on Saturday. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav will be looking for a strong start in the new roles for India while Sri Lanka look to overcome various injury issues in the first T20I in Pallekele. 

The star batter Chartih Asalanka replaced Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka have won two of their last four T20I meetings against India and will be eyeing a victory in the series opener at  Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Live updates :IND vs SL, 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates

  • Jul 27, 2024 5:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SL, 1st T20I Live Updates: Match Details

    Match: 1st T20I of India tour of Sri Lanka 2024

    Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

    Date & Time: Saturday, July 27, 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30)

  • Jul 27, 2024 5:48 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SL, 1st T20I Live Updates: India kick off preparations in Pallekele

  • Jul 27, 2024 5:47 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SL, 1st T20I Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of India's first T20I match against Sri Lanka today.

    The Men in Blues take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the three-match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have new full-time captains lined-up for their debuts today while India also kick off a new era with Gautam Gambhir as their head coach.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

     

