IND vs SL, 1st T20I Live Score: New-look India target strong start against injury-hit Sri Lanka in Pallekele

IND vs SL, 1st T20I Live Score: India vs Sri Lanka live scores and match updates

Indian cricket team will begin a new chapter in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka starting on Saturday. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav will be looking for a strong start in the new roles for India while Sri Lanka look to overcome various injury issues in the first T20I in Pallekele.

The star batter Chartih Asalanka replaced Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka have won two of their last four T20I meetings against India and will be eyeing a victory in the series opener at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.