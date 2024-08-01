IND vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs India match

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return as India take on Sri Lanka in first of the three-match ODI series

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, August 2 in Colombo. The 3-0 T20 series win will boost the confidence of the Men in Blue, even though there are a few changes from that squad for the ODIs. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned as the Indian team looks to zero in on their best combination with only a few 50-over matches left before the Champions Trophy. Obviously, winning this series will be the objective but the bigger goal can't be ignored.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will miss four of their main fast bowlers and their attack will be inferior in quality with a couple of new names inducted into the squad. The hosts will be heartbroken from their Super Over loss in the third T20I, a game they should have won. Sri Lanka haven't been at their best in the format, having lost a series to Bangladesh earlier this year and will hope that change in leadership will bring the much-needed change in fortunes as well.

For India, with Hardik Pandya resting, they have an opportunity to try the likes of Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube as the all-round option in the ODI side as well while Khaleel Ahmed and Harshit Rana will hope to make their mark in ODIs as well.

My Dream11 team for SL vs IND 1st ODI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Kuldeep Yadav, Maheesh Theekshana, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant(w), Riyan Parag/Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed