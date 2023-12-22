Whatever selections I missed out on...: Sanju Samson opens up on trying to stay positive after maiden ODI ton

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson had to wait for 40 matches to score his first century for India

It was a day which Sanju Samson and his die-hard fans were waiting for eternity. The most talented batter, who hasn't had great luck with chances in the last one year or so as far as playing for India is concerned, finally met the expectations and the potential he has by smashing his maiden hundred for India in international cricket. It took 40 matches for Samson to achieve the milestone but he finally got to it and the 29-year-old batter admitted that with everything going on around in media and with the fans with him being in and out of the team frequently, he likes to focus on in the present and what is in his hands.

Speaking in a conversation with the official BCCI website, Samson said, "Being an Indian cricketer, and with all the media pressure and what goes on and off the field, it is very challenging to keep your mind in the present, being real. I like to focus on what's in my control. People might have different choices but it's all about what you want to improve. Whatever setbacks I had, my failures, and whatever selections I missed out on… I don't like to complain like the people who have done for me."

Samson said that he worked hard on his game in the last three-four months and playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy with Kerala and scoring a century there kept him in good stead for the ODI series.

“I always look within myself and ask, what else can I improve? Are you not patient enough? Are you not playing on merit? I worked really hard with the Kerala team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It's all about taking control of the controllable, and how much you can capitalize on,” Samson further said.

Whether it was the ODI series against Australia before the World Cup or the T20 series after the World Cup, selection hasn't been in Samson's favour most of the times, but he was happy that he could turn the corner with his performance. Samson averages 56.67 in 14 ODI innings and would hope that this knock would make him stay in the squad when the seniors come back.

