IND vs SA Test series: How has Team India performed in Boxing Day Tests in history?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team.

IND vs SA Test series: India are all set to have a go at South Africa in search of a historical Test series win at the latter's home as they take on the Proteas in a two-match Test series. The Indian team is on the shores of South Africa and trained in an intra-squad practice game before the challenge arrives.

Notably, the Test series between these two will begin with a Boxing Day Test, set to be played in Centurion from December 26. The Test marks Boxing Day, which is celebrated the day after Christmas. The Boxing Day history dates back to 1950 when Australia first hosted an England team over this period. However, the first Test to start on Boxing Day, November 26, was in 1968 between Australia and West Indies. Boxing Day Tests became an annual fixture regular from 1980 onwards.

How has Team India performed in Boxing Day Tests?

Team India has participated in 16 Boxing Day Tests so far. An Indian team first played in that fixture in 1985 and the last Boxing Day Test for India came in 2021. The Men in Blue have won only 4 Boxing Day Tests, while have lost 10 of them. They have secured a draw in the two other remaining games.

Notably, three of those four wins have come in the last India have won the fixture in all of the previous three attempts. They defeated South Africa in the 2021 Test match in Centurion by 113 runs. The Men in Blue had earlier beaten Australia twice in 2020 and 2018. India's last defeat in a Boxing Day Test was in 2013 when South Africa defeated them by 10 wickets in Durban.

India's all Test matches on Boxing Day

Australia vs India 1985 - Match drawn

Australia vs India 1991 - Australia won by 8 wickets

South Africa vs India 1992 - South Africa won by 9 wickets

South Africa vs India 1996 - South Africa won by 328 runs

New Zealand vs India 1998 - New Zealand won by 4 wickets

Australia vs India 1999 - Australia won by 180 runs

Australia vs India 2003 - Australia won by 9 wickets

South Africa vs India 2006 - South Africa won by 174 runs

Australia vs India 2007 - Australia won by 337 runs

South Africa vs India 2010 - India won by 87 runs

Australia vs India 2011 - Australia won by 122 runs

South Africa vs India 2013 - South Africa won by 10 wickets

Australia vs India 2014 - Match drawn

Australia vs India 2018 - India won by 137 runs

Australia vs India 2020 - India won by 8 wickets

South Africa vs India 2021 - India won by 113 runs

Latest Cricket News