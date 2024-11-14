Friday, November 15, 2024
     
IND vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg play for 4th T20I?

IND vs SA 4th T20I pitch report: India took an unassailable 2-1 lead with a thrilling 11-run win while defending a big 219 total against South Africa and will enter the fourth and final match of the series at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg as favourites.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2024 6:00 IST
India vs South Africa 4th T20I pitch report
Image Source : GETTY India vs South Africa 4th T20I pitch report

IND vs SA Pitch Report: South Africa will look to avoid a series loss when they host India in the fourth and last T20I game in Johannesburg on Friday. Both teams produced a thrilling run-fest encounter in the last game in Centurion where the visiting side defended 219 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Tilak Varma scored his maiden international century to help India post a big total while batting first. The Proteas also stretched the game to the wire with late impact from Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen but fell 11 runs short. 

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg​ Report

The surface at The Wanderers Stadium offers a heavenly surface for batters in white-ball cricket. It's a high-scoring venue with an average first innings score of 171 in T20I cricket. Toss makes no difference in Johannesburg with teams batting first winning 13 of 26 T20I games. Kuldeep Yadav picked five wickets in the last T20I game played here so spinners might find some help from the surface but it will be a high-scoring clash on Friday.

The Wanderers Stadium T20 numbers

Matches played - 26

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 13

Average 1st innings score - 171

Average 2nd innings score - 145

Highest total - 260/6 by Sri Lanka vs Kenya

Lowest total - 83/10 by Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Highest total chased - 208/2 by South Africa vs West Indies

Lowest total defended - 118/7 by South Africa vs Bangladesh

IND vs SA 4th T20I Probable Playing XIs

India Playing XI - Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Dayal.

South Africa Playing XI - Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla.

