IND vs SA pitch report: How will surface at DY Patil Cricket Stadium in ODI World Cup final play? India and South Africa are set for a historic showdown in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India chase their maiden title, while Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa aim to script history in their first-ever final.

Navi Mumbai:

The stage is set for a historic showdown as India and South Africa meet in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The contest promises to be a defining moment for women’s cricket, with both teams chasing their first-ever ODI World Cup crown.

For India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, this is more than just another final, it is a chance to complete an unfinished chapter. Having come agonisingly close to glory in 2005 and again in 2017, India now stand on the brink of history. A triumph at home would not only be a long-awaited reward for years of progress and perseverance but could also elevate women’s cricket in India to new heights.

South Africa, under the leadership of Laura Wolvaardt, enter uncharted territory. This is their maiden appearance in a Women’s ODI World Cup final, marking a major milestone in the country’s cricketing journey. The Proteas have grown steadily over the past decade, displaying consistency, balance, and mental toughness that have brought them to the edge of greatness.

The final also guarantees a new champion, as it pits a side familiar with the heartbreak of finals against a team experiencing the biggest stage for the first time. India’s stunning semi-final victory over Australia, where they chased down 339 with power and precision, has made them slight favourites. Yet, they will be wary of South Africa, who had beaten them earlier in the group stage, a reminder that there will be no room for complacency.

Beyond the title race, Sunday’s clash carries symbolic weight. A World Cup win on home soil could serve as a turning point for women’s cricket in India, just as the Women’s Premier League did when it reshaped the sport’s landscape.

DY Patil Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The DY Patil surface is expected to help the batters. The red-soil pitch generally offers pace and bounce early on, which could benefit seamers before spinners come into play as the match progresses. Reports suggest that the same pitch was used in India’s league-stage clash against New Zealand. where the hosts scored a commanding 340, will be used for the final.

Meanwhile, chasing will be ideal if either of the teams manages to deal with the pressure of the scoreboard. Dew is expected to play a major role in the second innings.