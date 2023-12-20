IND vs SA Pitch report: How will surface at Boland Park in Paarl play in 3rd ODI?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Boland Park in Paarl

IND vs SA Pitch report: South Africa are set to host the Indian cricket team in the third and final ODI match at Paarl's Boland Park on Thursday, December 21. After an embarrassing defeat in the opening game, South Africa pulled off a dominant win in the second match.

The Proteas easily chased down a 212-run target with eight wickets remaining and will enter the final game as favourites. With the title decider in focus, both teams will be looking for a win before turning their attention to the Test series starting on December 26 in Centurion.

Boland Park, Paarl Pitch

Paarl's Boland Park offers some help for the bowlers in white-ball cricket. Teams can expect a slow surface and wickets for spinners on Thursday. Teams batting first have won nine of 20 ODI matches played here with an average first innings score of 234.

South Africa beat India in the last two ODI games played here in 2022 where batters managed to use playing conditions well to put in challenging totals. India have won only two of their five ODI games at this venue so far.

Boland Park - The Numbers Game

ODI Stats

Total ODI matches - 20

Matches won batting first - 9

Matches won bowling first - 10

Average 1st Inns scores - 234

Average 2nd Inns scores - 182

Highest total recorded - 353/6 by South Africa vs Bangladesh

Lowest total recorded - 36/10 by Canada vs South Africa

Highest score chased - 288/3 South Africa vs India

Lowest score defended - 204/10 by India vs Netherlands

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana

