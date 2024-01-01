Exactly five years after making his Test debut, Jasprit Bumrah aims to create all-time record in Cape Town

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will complete five years in Test cricket when he will take the field in the New Year Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. At the same venue, he had made his debut in longest format back in 2018 picking up four wickets across two innings. The man has played a crucial role in India's historic away Test wins since then even as the team conquered Australia twice in their last two attempts.

Overall, he has played 31 Test matches so far and has accounted for 132 wickets at an average of 21.84 with eight five-wicket hauls to his name. His 32nd Test will be special as the pace bowler will return to the same venue where he made his Test debut for the third time in five years and with a record in front of him.

Bumrah has picked up 10 wickets at Newlands in just two Test matches so far and needs only seven wickets to go past England's veteran bowler James Anderson. In this case, he will become the active visiting bowler with most wickets in Cape Town in Tests.

Most wickets for a visiting bowler in Cape Town in Tests

Player Wickets Colin Blythe (England) 25 Shane Warne (Australia) 17 James Anderson (England) 16 Johnny Briggs (England) 15 John Ferris 13

He will jump to the joint-second position and join Shane Warne among visiting bowlers if he manages to pick seven scalps. Moreover, he is just three wickets away from becoming India's highest wicket-taker at Newlands in Tests. He will break Javagal Srinath's 27-year-old record who is on top currently having picked up 12 wickets in just two Test matches played at the venue.

Most wickets for India in Cape Town in Tests

Player Wickets Javagal Srinath 12 Anil Kumble 11 Jasprit Bumrah 10

Bumrah was exceptional in the first Test for India as he picked up four wickets in the only innings he got to bowl after sending down 26.4 overs and conceding 69 runs.

