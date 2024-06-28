IND vs SA head to head record, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Preview, last meeting and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Aiden Markram in the T20 World Cup 2024

IND vs SA Preview: Two undefeated teams India and South Africa will go head-to-head for the biggest silverware in T20 cricket after an unbeaten campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 29. India are chasing their second T20 World Cup title after 17 years while South Africa are eyeing maiden glory.

India defeated England in the semi-final to enter the finals of the tournament after ten years and are a win away from winning their fourth ICC World Cup title. South Africa need to defy the head-to-head record to end their long wait for the World Cup title.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Final

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date & Time: Saturday, June 29 at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM Local Time (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar Website and App

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record:

India narrowly lead a head-to-head record against South Africa in T20Is. India have won 14 of 26 matches against South Africa with the latter emerging winners on 11 occasions. However, India have won just once in their last five T20I encounters against the Proteas.

In the last meeting, India registered their biggest T20I win against South Africa in December 2023. Suryakumar Yadav recorded a brilliant century to help India post a big total of 201 and then Kuldeep Yadav picked five wickets to bowl out South Africa to 95 to record a 106-run win in Johannesburg.

T20I Matches IND Won SA Won No Result 26 14 11 1

India comfortably lead a head-to-head record against South Africa in T20 World Cup history. India have won four of six games against the Proteas in tournament history but the latter won the latest encounter in the 2022 edition by five wickets.

Matches in T20WC IND Won SA Won No Result 6 4 2 0

IND vs SA Predicted Playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.