IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: India have been asked to bat first in the fifth and final T20I of their series against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India come into the final match of the series with a 2-1 lead and look to clinch the series. The fourth T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, was called off due to excessive fog.
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: India asked to bat first, Samson, Abhishek look for strong start
India look to seal the T20I series against South Africa as they have a 2-1 lead heading into the final match of the series. The fourth T20I of the series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow was called off due to excessive fog.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Tamil Nadu SIR: Over 97 lakh names of voters deleted, around 85 per cent forms filed
-
Parliament: Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker, meets party leaders on conclusion of Winter Session | Video
-
Bangladesh unrest LIVE: Osman Hadi's mortal remains arrive at Dhaka Airport, burial tomorrow
-
India make their way into U19 Asia Cup final after beating Sri Lanka, to face Pakistan in showdown
Advertisement
Advertisement