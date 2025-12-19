Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: India asked to bat first, Samson, Abhishek look for strong start

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: India asked to bat first, Samson, Abhishek look for strong start

India look to seal the T20I series against South Africa as they have a 2-1 lead heading into the final match of the series. The fourth T20I of the series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow was called off due to excessive fog.

India look to clinch series.
India look to clinch series. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: India have been asked to bat first in the fifth and final T20I of their series against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India come into the final match of the series with a 2-1 lead and look to clinch the series. The fourth T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, was called off due to excessive fog.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ind Vs Sa India Vs South Africa
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\