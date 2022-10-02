IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma on brink of achieving 2 major milestones in Guwahati

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma in action

India is set to lock horns with South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday. In the match which is set to be played in Guwahati, skipper Rohit Sharma is on the verge of reaching two major milestones.

After winning the first match by eight wickets, Team India will want to carry momentum. On the other hand, the Proteas will want to settle the score in order to save the three-match T20I series.

India has never won a T20I series against South Africa on home soil. If the Rohit Sharma-led team wins the second match, they will clinch the series. As a result, Rohit Sharma will become the first skipper ever under whose captaincy India won their first T20I series against the Proteas on home soil.

Apart from this, Rohit Sharma is set to achieve another feat by scoring just four runs. He will become the first Indian captain to score 500 runs in T20Is in a calendar year.

Let's look at Rohit Sharma's performance against South Africa in his previous five T20Is

Duck out - 28th September 2022 (Thiruvananthapuram)

9 runs - 22nd September 2019 (Bengaluru)

12 runs - 18th September 2018 (Mohali)

11 runs - 24th February 2018 (Cape Town)

Duck Out - 21st February 2018 (Centurion)

Full Squads - IND vs SA Series

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammad Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

