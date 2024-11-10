IND vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for South Africa vs India match in Gqeberha

Sunday, November 10, 2024
     
India will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the four-match series with an aim to take an unassailable lead in Gqeberha on Sunday, November 10. Sanju Samson led India to magnificent win in the opener with a scintillating ton but the Proteas will be keen to stay alive in the series.

Updated on: November 10, 2024 15:31 IST
India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the
India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match T20 series against South Africa

Team India despite the collapse managed to eke out a win in the series opener against South Africa and as it turned out, rather comfortably in the end by a margin of 61 runs. Sanju Samson's second consecutive T20I century headlined the first T20I in Durban, however, the all-round bowling effort with the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi chipping in. South Africa will rue their lacklustre effort with the bat as despite a ton from Samson, they were able to restrict India to 202/8.

Now, India are in with a chance to take a 2-0 unassailable lead, since it's a four-match series. The middle-order collapse will be a slight cause for concern but the Men in Blue will be keen to replicated their Durban efforts to end South Africa's hopes of winning the series. India went in with three spinners on a fast bouncy Durban pitch despite the overcast conditions and it paid off nicely. Expect them to stay with the same side.

South Africa, on the other hand, might want to bring an extra batter into the line-up, to shore up the middle and the lower order with overdependence on Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. Their bowling was good at the death, however, with the pressure put on early by Samson and Co, a good start to both batting and bowling innings will be the main objective for the Proteas for them to stay alive in the series.

My Dream11 team for SA vs IND 2nd T20I

Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Patrick Kruger, Heinrich Klaasen (c), David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqaba Peter, Ottneil Baartman/Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak/Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy

