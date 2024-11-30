IND vs PM XI Live Score: India meet Prime Minister's XI in two-day pink-ball warm-up game at Manuka Oval

It's pouring down at the Manuka Oval right now. The ground staff have put the covers on the whole square. Fingers crossed.
After missing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth with a thumb injury, Shubman Gill has resumed his training and was seen batting in the nets yesterday. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether India try him out in the warm-up fixture.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Prime Minister's XI two-day pink-ball warm-up game. Kindly, stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from the match.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News