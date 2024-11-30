Saturday, November 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs PM XI Live Score: India meet Prime Minister's XI in two-day pink-ball warm-up game at Manuka Oval
Live now

IND vs PM XI Live Score: India meet Prime Minister's XI in two-day pink-ball warm-up game at Manuka Oval

IND vs PM XI Live Score Updates: India will be led by their designated captain Rohit Sharma in the pink-ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Rohit joined Team India on day four of the first Test in Perth.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Nov 30, 2024 7:27 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 7:44 IST
Rohit Sharma, Australia PM Anthony Albanese and PM XI captain Jack Edwards (From left to right).
Image Source : ANTHONY ALBANESE/X Rohit Sharma, Australia PM Anthony Albanese and PM XI captain Jack Edwards (From left to right).

IND vs PM XI Live Score: India face Prime Minister's XI in two-day pink-ball warm-up game at Manuka Oval

Rohit Sharma is back to leading Team India in the longest format of the game after missing the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to the birth of his second child. He will be seen leading India in the two-day pink-ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Match scorecard

Live updates :IND vs PM XI Live Score: India meet Prime Minister's XI in two-day pink-ball warm-up game at Manuka Oval

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 30, 2024 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Wet start to the day!

    It's pouring down at the Manuka Oval right now. The ground staff have put the covers on the whole square. Fingers crossed.

     

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    All eyes on Shubman Gill!

    After missing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth with a thumb injury, Shubman Gill has resumed his training and was seen batting in the nets yesterday. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether India try him out in the warm-up fixture.

  • Nov 30, 2024 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Prime Minister's XI two-day pink-ball warm-up game. Kindly, stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from the match.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement