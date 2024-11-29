IND vs PM's XI: Start time, squads, venue and all you need to know about pink-ball warm-up match

Follow us on Image Source : X/BCCI India squad with Australia PM Anthony Albanese

After a stunning 295-run win in Perth, India are gearing up for the second Test in Adelaide which will be played with the pink ball under the lights. It is a day-night fixture and will commence on December 6. Ahead of the clash, India will be playing a two-day warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI starting tomorrow at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

A day-night Test match brings its own set of challenges as the conditions are more in favour of the bowlers, especially in the last session with lights taking full effect. Moreover, the visitors have been boosted with their regular skipper Rohit Sharma joining the squad and will take over the leadership duties as well. Meanwhile, there is suspense about Shubman Gill's availability, who batted in the nets on the eve of the practice game.

The last time India played with the pink ball in Adelaide, they got bowled out for just 36 runs in 2020 exactly three years ago. The team, led by Rohit, will be keen on creating fresh memories and practice well in order to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, Australia are back to looking at a specialist opener after Nathan McSweeney's cold debut in the first Test. Matt Renshaw and Sam Konstas could be auditioning for the opening slot in case McSweeney fails to live up the expectations in Adelaide as well. Jack Edwards has been named the captain of the PM's XI squad as the players have a great chance to impress against the star-studded Indian team.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Prime Minister's XI warm-up clash:

Start time

The day-night warm-up clash between India and PM's XI will be played on November 30 and December 1. The two-day fixture will commence at 9:10 AM IST (2:40 PM local) on both days.

Squads

India - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Prime Minister's XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan

Venue

The warm-up match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.