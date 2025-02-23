IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first player in world to achieve rare record against Pakistan Virat Kohli has created a huge record against Pakistan after slamming his 51st ODI century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli took India to the victory line with a four to help India beat Pakistan in the tournament.

Former India captain Virat Kohli created history after hitting a century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Kohli has become the first player in the world to first batsman to slam a century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, World Cup and in the Champions Trophy.

Kohli had earlier scored centuries against the Men in Green in the Asia Cup and the World Cup and now has a ton against the team that he loves to play the most in the Champions Trophy too. This was Kohli's first-ever hundred in the Champions Trophy and 51st in ODI.

Kohli's hundred was filled with some drama. When he was nearing his three-digit mark, India didn't had too many runs left as it was touch-and-go. Hardik Pandya came out with a strong intent, however, he was dismissed for 8. With four runs required for Kohli's hundred and two for India's win, the maestro batter punched one towards covers to get to his century and take India home with six wickets in hand and 45 balls to go.

Kohli mastered the 242-run chase against Pakistan. He held one end up extremely well to power the chase. He stitched a 69-run stand with Shubman Gill for the second before, before notching up a 114-run stand with Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket. India suffered a few blows, but reached home comfortably in the end.