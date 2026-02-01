IND vs PAK U19 World Cup: How many runs India need to score to knock Pakistan out? India and Pakistan have locked horns today in the U19 World Cup Super Sixes round. It is a massive clash, as only one team will qualify for the semifinal. Pakistan are behind India in terms of NRR and will need an enormous win. Here's how many runs India needs to score to knock Pakistan out

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

India and Pakistan locked horns today in the final Super Six clash of the U19 World Cup. Both teams are in a race to qualify for the semifinal, even as India are ahead in terms of net run-rate, but Ayush Mhatre and his men cannot afford to be complacent at all. Pakistan are in need of a massive win, and they will be confident as they defeated India by 191 runs in the U19 Asia Cup final recently. Let us now have a look at how many runs India will have to score to knock their arch-rivals out of the U19 World Cup and what the exact scenario is for Pakistan?

Now that Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first, it is very much clear that India will have to post a massive total on the board to make it virtually impossible for the boys in green to chase down the target. As of now, the scenario is that if India post 200 runs, then Pakistan will have to reach the target of 201 runs in 31.5 overs. If the target for Pakistan is 251 runs, then they will have to get there in 33.2 overs.

The higher the target for Pakistan, the more difficult it will be for them to chase the target in fewer overs. India will be keen on starting well batting first and a score closer to 300 runs will be on their mind.

Bulawayo pitch report for IND vs PAK clash

Rohan Gavaskar and Ed Rainsford did the pitch report ahead of the marquee clash and informed that the lowest total chased during the World Cup on the particular pitch is 213 runs. Sri Lanka chased down 261 runs, while India also posted 350 runs once. The prediction is that the surface will get slower as the match progresses and the batters will have to make sure that they start cautiously before playing their shots.

Playing XIs

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran