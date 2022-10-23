IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup, Live Score, Latest Updates: Can Rohit Sharma's men tame Babar Azam and Co?

Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
Live now

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2022 12:31 IST
Well, it's time! This game has been nearly two months in the making. The last time these two sides met was in the Asia Cup 2022. India came storming back after the heartbreaking loss at the 2021 World Cup to win their first encounter by 5 wickets, but Pakistan staged a magnificent comeback to win the 2nd game by the same margin. A lot is riding on this match. If the gane doesn't get a result, both teams will share a point. That can then make their tournament a little trickier. If the weather gods decide to be relentless, and we get 10 overs or less in the whole match, the organisers will have to bear a loss in the range of $4-7 million in refunds. For now, let's keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.

The weather has improved considerably, and we may be in for a whole game. Bring it on! 

Live updates :India vs Pakistan, Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022

  • Oct 23, 2022 12:06 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    The Money News | Weather Update

    Well, was someone saying it was going to rain? The sun is out in Melbourne. 

  • Oct 23, 2022 12:01 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    The Fault in India's Stars

    It goes without saying, but India will dearly miss the services of Jadeja and Bumrah. In Jadeja, India lost a handy 4-over-bowler, a gun fielder, and a potential number 4 left-hander in the middle order. 

    In Jasprit Bumrah, the team lost the head of its pace attack and one of the most fearsome bowlers in the Powerplay and at death.
     
    But, what's past is past. The team shall be fully focused on the big game tonight. 

  • Oct 23, 2022 11:48 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    India's Probable Playing XI

    The Top Order

    Well, there are no surprises here. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli will form the top order for India. Rahul has found his touch again, Kohli seems in form, and Rohit Sharma would want to make his experience count in the mega-encounter. 

    Middle Order

    Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life. He will continue to come in at number 4. Hardik has made the number 5 spot his own and is in fine knick. Dinesh Karthik too is expected to pip Rishabh Pant for the number six spot.

    Bowling Attack 

    Axar Patel, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami should form India's bowling attack against Pakistan. Pandya should serve as the sixth bowling option if the need arises.

     

  • Oct 23, 2022 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Rohit's Unique Take on The Perfect Combination

    I certainly want to keep my mind open on playing eleven. We don't want to get stuck with one particular way of making the playing eleven. We want to be open about it. If we have to change one or two players in every game, we've got to be ready for it.

  • Oct 23, 2022 11:42 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Babar's Short & Sweet Reply When Asked About Pakistan's Overdependency on Him & Rizwan

    Ab main kya bolun. You will know on the day. T20 is a short format and anything can happen.

  • Oct 23, 2022 11:39 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Masterclass From Sachin Tendulkar - Explains How to Face Shaheen Afridi

    Shaheen is an attacking bowler and he likes to go for wickets.He pitches the ball up and backs himself to swing the ball. He can beat the batters in the air and off the pitch with his pace upfront. So with him, the strategy should be to play straight and within the 'V'.

  • Oct 23, 2022 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    MCG & T20Is - The Numbers Game

    Basic Stats

    • Total matches: 18
    • Won batting first: 7
    • Matches won bowling first: 10

    Average Stats

    • Average 1st Inns scores: 139
    • Average 2nd Inns scores: 127

    Score Stats

    • Highest total recorded: 184/4 by AUSW vs INDW
    • Lowest total recorded: 74/10 by IND vs AUS
    • Highest score chased: 172/5 by SL vs AUS
    • Lowest score defended: 127/10 by AUS vs PAK
  • Oct 23, 2022 11:31 AM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    And.....We Are Live!

    Hello and Welcome to the biggest cricketing battle there ever was, and there ever will be. It's India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, and it doesn't get any bigger than this. Fasten your seatbelts -  we are in for a grand ride.

    I am Kartik Mehindru and I will be taking you through all the action from the mother of all battles. Let's begin!

