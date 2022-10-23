Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs PAK - Live Score

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup, Live Score, Latest Updates: Can Rohit Sharma's men tame Babar Azam and Co?

Well, it's time! This game has been nearly two months in the making. The last time these two sides met was in the Asia Cup 2022. India came storming back after the heartbreaking loss at the 2021 World Cup to win their first encounter by 5 wickets, but Pakistan staged a magnificent comeback to win the 2nd game by the same margin. A lot is riding on this match. If the gane doesn't get a result, both teams will share a point. That can then make their tournament a little trickier. If the weather gods decide to be relentless, and we getor less in the whole match, the organisers will have to bear a loss in the range ofin refunds. For now, let's keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.

The weather has improved considerably, and we may be in for a whole game. Bring it on!

