IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma on verge of becoming fastest player to major six-hitting milestone

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma.

India captain Rohit Sharma is all set to shatter a record in ODI cricket as he gears up to lead his India in the high-octane clash against Pakistan. The 36-year-old is set to become the fifth player to lead an Indian team in an ODI World Cup match against Pakistan. Captain Sharma stormed among runs in the Asia Cup 2023 and in India's second match of the ICC World Cup 2023. After breaking several feats in the India vs Afghanistan clash, Sharma is eyeing another major milestone to his name.

Sharma shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in the history of ODI World Cups with his 7th ton in the Afghanistan game. The star batter became the oldest skipper to hit an ODI World Cup ton along with being the first Indian captain to hit a World Cup hundred after Sourav Ganguly.

Sharma's record-breaking outing saw him break Chris Gayle's record for most sixes hit in International cricket. The swashbuckling right-hander achieved the feat when he hit his 554th six in the Afghanistan game. Meanwhile, Sharma is now on the brink of another major milestone in ODI cricket and can achieve the feat in the game against Pakistan.

Sharma set to become fastest to hit 300 sixes in ODIs

After hitting 5 sixes in the game against Afghanistan, Sharma is on the brink of becoming the fastest player to hit 300 maximums in ODIs. The Indian captain has 297 sixes in 245 ODI innings so far. While he will be the third player to enter the 300 six-hitting club, Sharma will be the quickest to reach there. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle have hit ODI sixes in excess of 300. While Afridi got to the mark in 324 innings, Gayle is the quickest to reach 300 sixes as he took 281 innings.

Players with the most ODI sixes:

Shahid Afridi - 351 sixes in 324 innings

Chris Gayle - 331 sixes in 281 innings

Rohit Sharma - 297 sixes in 245 innings

Sanath Jayasuriya - 270 sixes in 433 innings

MS Dhoni - 229 sixes in 297 inning

Latest Cricket News