IND vs PAK: Injury scare for Mohammed Shami as he goes off the field with ankle pain

The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan is currently underway and in the first hour of the match, the men in blue have been dealt a huge blow. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami walked off the field at the end of the fifth over of the innings. He felt some pain in his ankle during the third over of his spell and the physio also attended him soon. He completed the over after that but soon went off the field to get treated for his injury.

It will certainly be a massive blow for India if Shami doesn't come out to bowl soon. He was in the middle of a good spell and had troubled the Pakistan openers a bit in the third over of his spell. After he had to walk off the field, Rohit Sharma introduced Hardik Pandya into the bowling attack.

In case, Shami doesn't bowl again in the match, India will have to remain content with Pandya as the second pacer in the game and more importantly, expect him to deliver 10 overs in the clash.

Earlier, Pakistan opted to bat first on a slow pitch after winning the toss as they included Imam-ul-Haq in their playing XI in place of injured Fakhar Zaman who has now been ruled out of the Champions Trophy. On the other hand, India decided to go with the same XI that defeated Bangladesh.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed