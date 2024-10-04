IND-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: India begin charge with ball in opener vs New Zealand

India's dream of lifting a World Cup takes them to UAE. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. head into the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 as one of the favourites. But they have been used to this tag for quite some time now but are not able to clear the final hurdle. Will this be the time, India take home the ultimate glory? We shall find that out on October 20. But first thing first, India have New Zealand to face in their first game in Group A.