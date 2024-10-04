IND-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: India begin charge with ball in opener vs New Zealand

IND-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: India begin charge with ball in opener vs New ZealandIND-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team kickstarts its campaign in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a dream to end its title drought. They are up against New Zealand first in Group A and would look to begin the tournament on a positive note. The two will face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India are heading into the tournament after a surprising defeat to Sri Lanka in the final, while the White Ferns go into the World Cup with 10 consecutive T20I losses. The Women in Blue last played a T20I match in the Asia Cup in July in which they were runners-up, while New Zealand's last series was a 3-0 defeat to the three-time reigning champions Australia. Follow this space for all the updates on the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match.