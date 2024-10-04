IND-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: India begin charge with ball in opener vs New Zealand

Friday, October 04, 2024
     
IND-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team heads into another World Cup as one of the favourites. They start their campaign against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Follow for updates in the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 WC game.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2024 19:30 IST
IND W vs NZ W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live match
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup live match

IND-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team kickstarts its campaign in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a dream to end its title drought. They are up against New Zealand first in Group A and would look to begin the tournament on a positive note. The two will face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India are heading into the tournament after a surprising defeat to Sri Lanka in the final, while the White Ferns go into the World Cup with 10 consecutive T20I losses. The Women in Blue last played a T20I match in the Asia Cup in July in which they were runners-up, while New Zealand's last series was a 3-0 defeat to the three-time reigning champions Australia. Follow this space for all the updates on the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup Latest updates

  • Oct 04, 2024 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: Action time now!!

    The players stride out in the middle. The two New Zealand openers - Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer are on the crease. Pooja Vastrakar has the new ball in her hand and will begin the proceedings. One slip, third man is out. Here we go!!

  • Oct 04, 2024 7:24 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: Time for anthems!

    The players are out on the ground for the anthems. New Zealand's anthem first followed by India's.

  • Oct 04, 2024 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch report

    "It has cooled down slightly, breeze flowing across the ground might mean dew might not come in. 63m and 53m square boundaries, 73m down the ground. This is firm, lot of live grass. Should be moderate pace and bounce. There could be some spin later but if there's dew, that probably won't happen as well," Nasser Hussain and WV Raman say in their pitch report.

  • Oct 04, 2024 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: India and New Zealand's Playing XIs

    India go with three pacers and three specialist spinners along with Harmanpreet's all-round abilities. New Zealand go with three seamers apart from Devine and two spin-options. 

    India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

    New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

  • Oct 04, 2024 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at toss

    We just want to go out there and play good cricket. All the players back themselves. It's the best team and the best team we have in this format. We have a balanced side. We have a long batting line-up as well. It's all about going out there and enjoying ourselves.

     

  • Oct 04, 2024 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine at toss

    We're going to bat first. I've been really happy about the way the team's gone about it's business. Results haven't gone our way but we're always learnig. Looking to put our best foot forward in this one. It's going to be slower, there's still runs in it. Still opportunity to be attacking.

  • Oct 04, 2024 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: India asked to bowl first

    New Zealand have won the toss and have asked India to bowl first. 

  • Oct 04, 2024 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: Toss coming up!!

    We are moments away from the toss. 

  • Oct 04, 2024 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: IND-W vs NZ-W H2H record

    India and New Zealand have faced each other 13 times. India won 4 and New Zealand have won 9 of them.

  • Oct 04, 2024 6:39 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: India's answer for No.3

    India had a big question to answer of who will be playing at No.3 after Jemimah Rodrigues was brought down to No.5 earlier in April. Head coach Amol Muzumdar has answered this ahead of the opener. he confirmed captain Harmanpreet Kaur will take up the role.

  • Oct 04, 2024 6:32 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NZ-W T20 World Cup 2024 live: India's dream is on!!

    India's dream of lifting a World Cup takes them to UAE. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. head into the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 as one of the favourites. But they have been used to this tag for quite some time now but are not able to clear the final hurdle. Will this be the time, India take home the ultimate glory? We shall find that out on October 20. But first thing first, India have New Zealand to face in their first game in Group A.

