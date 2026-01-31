IND vs NZ, Thiruvananthapuram, weather report: Will rain spoil 5th T20I of the multi-format series? With the Indian team all set to take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing five-game series, let us have a look at the weather report for the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram where the game is set to be played.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will lock horns in the fifth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31. It is interesting to note that the series has been won by the Indian team.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, won the first three T20Is of the series after putting in some stellar performances that outclassed the Black Caps. However, New Zealand took one game back when they defeated the side in the fourth T20I.

With the series score reading 3-1 in favour of India, the hosts will hope for another good performance and will aim to register their fourth win of the series. On the other hand, New Zealand will hope for their second consolation win.

Guwahati weather report:

In brilliant news for the fans, there is a very low chance of rain on January 31 in Thiruvananthapuram. The city is forecast to have bright sunlight throughout the day, with the temperatures hovering around 25 to 30 degrees Celsius in the nighttime. Additionally, humidity could play a part in the game as well. Furthermore, dew is expected to play a role in the clash as well in the latter stages of the game.

Squads:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke.

