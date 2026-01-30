UAE announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026, legendary India cricketer to coach UAE have announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Mohammad Waseem will lead the team in the mega tournament. The Asian side will begin their campaign on February 10 against New Zealand at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced a 15-member squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, starting February 7. Veteran Mohammad Waseem will lead the team in the marquee tournament, while former India international Lalchand Rajput has been named as head coach. He will be assisted by former Pakistan pacer Yasir Arafat, who has been named the bowling coach. Zimbabwe’s Stanley Chioza will serve as the fielding coach for the tournament.

Meanwhile, this will be the UAE’s third time in the T20 World Cup, having played the tournament in 2012 and 2024 seasons, respectively. They qualified for the tournament with a win over Japan in their Super Six clash at the T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Qualifier in Oman.

UAE’s schedule in the World Cup

UAE have been drafted in Group D of the marquee tournament alongside Afghanistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Canada. The Asian side will start their campaign against New Zealand on February 10 in Chennai, before playing Canada on February 13 in Delhi, Afghanistan on February 16 in Delhi and South Africa on February 16 at the same venue.

Currently, the Waseem-led side is engaged in a T20I series against Ireland at home. The side suffered a hammering 57-run defeat in the opening game, while the second match is scheduled for January 31. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, they will also play a warm-up game against Italy on February 6 in Chennai.

UAE's T20 World Cup schedule

Day Match Venue February 10 UAE vs New Zealand Chennai February 13 UAE vs Canada Delhi February 16 UAE vs Afghanistan Delhi February 18 UAE vs South Africa Delhi

Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Simranjeet Singh.