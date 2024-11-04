Monday, November 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma bags unwanted record as captain as poor form continues with bat

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma bags unwanted record as captain as poor form continues with bat

New Zealand stunned the cricketing fraternity as they became the first-ever team to whitewash India away from home. They won all three Test matches against India and also broke their winning streak of 18 series at home.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2024 16:20 IST
IND vs NZ
Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

India's performance in the recently concluded Test series has come under the scanner with New Zealand inflicting an embarrassing 3-0 whitewash. More than anyone, skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form not only in this series but throughout the home season was a concern for the team. In fact, Rohit got out to pacers on rank turners in the last two Test matches against the Kiwis much to the disappointment of the fans.

He finished the home season with just 133 runs in 10 innings at a mediocre average of 13.3 which is the lowest for an Indian captain. Sunil Gavaskar held his record earlier as he averaged 17.5 in eight innings mustering only 140 runs during the 1984-85 season at home. Overall, Rohit's average of 13.3 is the second-lowest among all captains at home in Test cricket history.

Nasser Hussain is on top of this embarrassing record having averaged only 10.22 in 2000 during the home season. He was the captain of England then and scored only 92 runs in 10 innings while recording three ducks.

Players with the lowest average in home season in Tests

Related Stories
IPL 2025 mega auction to take place in Riyadh, dates likely on November 24 and 25: Report

IPL 2025 mega auction to take place in Riyadh, dates likely on November 24 and 25: Report

Tom Latham becomes first Kiwi captain to achieve historic record as New Zealand hand India 3-0 loss

Tom Latham becomes first Kiwi captain to achieve historic record as New Zealand hand India 3-0 loss

Pat Cummins holds nerves as Australia edge-past Pakistan in low-scoring thriller in Melbourne

Pat Cummins holds nerves as Australia edge-past Pakistan in low-scoring thriller in Melbourne

Player Innings Runs Average Season
Nasser Hussain (England) 10 92 10.22 2000
Rohit Sharma (India) 10 133 13.3 2024-25
Ricky Ponting (Australia) 8 113 16.14 2010-11
Norman Yardley (England) 9 150 16.66 1948
Mark Taylor (Australia) 9 153 17 1996-97

After losing the final Test against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma admitted that his approach with the bat didn't work in the series at all. He also took responsibility for the loss and conceded that he wasn't at his best as captain either. "Definitely, you know, something like this will be a very low point in my career, you know, having lost three games at home. And, yes, we, I fully take the responsibility for that as a captain and as a leader as well. I have not been at the best of my abilities right from the start of the series. And yeah, with the bat as well, I've not been good enough," he said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement