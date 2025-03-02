Advertisement
  4. IND vs NZ Live Score Champions Trophy: Matt Henry strikes early, India lose in-form Gill; Kohli in middle

  Live IND vs NZ Live Score Champions Trophy: Matt Henry strikes early, India lose in-form Gill; Kohli in middle

India vs New Zealand live score: The Indian team are all set to face off against New Zealand in the 12th game of the Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium, and both sides will be hoping to continue their winning run.

New Zealand and India
New Zealand and India Image Source : Reuters
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Henry strikes early, India lose in-form Gill; Virat Kohli arrives in the middle

India vs New Zealand live updates: The stage is set for the final group stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025. India will take on New Zealand in game 12 of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium. It is worth noting that both sides are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far, and with the kind of form both sides have showcased as of late, a cracking game could be on the cards for the spectators in Dubai. 

Live updates :IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2025

  • 2:51 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kohli gets off the mark!

    After Gill's early wicket, Virat Kohli is now on the strike. The star batter gets off the mark in style, hitting a boundary to Matt Henry. Both Kohli and Rohit will hope to build a big partnership after Gill's early loss.

  • 2:43 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WICKET!

    A huge wicket for New Zealand! In-form man Shubman Gill departs after adding just two runs on the board. New Zealand strike early in Dubai. India now 15-1 after 2.4 overs.

  • 2:40 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Here we go! Indian openers are in the middle

    Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma are in the middle, Matt Henry has the new ball in his hand. The new ball might do a bit in the first few overs and Indian openers will have to be just a bit cautious while trying to take the advantage of the powerplay. Should be a fascinating period of play.

  • 2:38 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rohit Sharma showing intent

    Despite significant seam movement in the early stages of the game, India skipper Rohit Sharma has been making his intentions clear. India now 7-0 after the first two overs.

  • 2:25 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    National anthems are done!

    With the national anthems done, play should begin very soon. Stay tuned to see the Indian batters come out and open their innings against the Black Caps in a cracking encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

  • 2:22 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rohit Sharma's toss losing streak continues

    Rohit Sharma lost yet another toss as the Indian skipper. This was his 10th toss loss in a row as skipper, he now occupies third place in the all-time list of skipper who lost consecutive tosses.

    Captains with most consecutive tosses lost:

    1. Brian Lara - 12 (31 October 1998 to 21 May 1999)

    2. Peter Borren -11 (18 March 2011 to 27 August 2013)

    3. Rohit Sharma -10* (19 November 2023 to 2 March 2025)

  • 2:13 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India will hope to get off to flying start

    Batting first, the Indian batters will hope to get off to a good start to the game. Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form as of late, amassing big scores in his last five matches. A lot will be expected from Gill as India bat first.

  • 2:05 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs are here!

    India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

    New Zealand XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

  • 2:04 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss update!

    New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first in Dubai. The Indian team's streak of losing tosses continues. The Men in Blue will hope for a good performance with the bat and post a big total on the board.

  • 2:01 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Virat Kohli to play his 300th ODI

    Ace batter Virat Kohli is approaching a major milestone! The star batter is all set play his 300th ODI for the Indian team, and he will be keen on making his outing a memorable one in Dubai.

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Pitch report

    The pitch in play at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is one that could benefit the spinners in the early stages of the clash. Despite the economy of the spinners being better, the pacers have taken more wickets on this surface. India will look to make the most of their bowling attack as they gear up to take on the Black Caps.

  • 1:52 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Result could decide forthcoming opponents

    It is worth noting that both India and New Zealand have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy 2025. However, despite the game having no consequence for the teams, it would go on to decide their opponents in the semi-finals. If India win today, they will face Australia in the semis, and New Zealand will take on South Africa. However, if India lose today, they will take on South Africa with the Black Caps taking on the Aussies.

  • 1:47 PM (IST)Mar 02, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our coverage of the high octane Champions Trophy clash between India and New Zealand! Both sides go head to head at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and coming into the game without a loss so far, both sides will hope for similar performance once more. 

Top News

