IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Henry strikes early, India lose in-form Gill; Virat Kohli arrives in the middleIndia vs New Zealand live updates: The stage is set for the final group stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025. India will take on New Zealand in game 12 of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium. It is worth noting that both sides are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far, and with the kind of form both sides have showcased as of late, a cracking game could be on the cards for the spectators in Dubai.
Live Match Scorecard