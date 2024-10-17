IND vs NZ: List of unwanted records India created with 46 all-out in Bengaluru Test

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma walks off after being dismissed as Virat Kohli is walking to bat in Bengaluru.

India have been bowled out for 46 runs in the first Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After opting to bat first, the batting line-up couldn't handle the excessive swing and bounce that the Kiwis generated on a helpful deck.

Five of India's batters registered ducks while only two of them - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant - reached double-digit scores mustering 13 and 20 runs respectively. Matt Henry was the wrecker-in-chief picking up five wickets and he also completed 100 wickets in the format for New Zealand while William O'Rourke also accounted for four wickets in the innings.

Not many had given the Kiwis even a chance before the series started but they have started on a high note with conditions best suited to their fast bowlers. It was surprising to see Rohit opt to bat after so much rain in the lead-up to the Test match but it has been a disappointing performance from the Indian batters.

No wonder, the 46 all-out effort has inflicted a lot of embarrassing records on India as it is the lowest total in the country by any team in Test cricket. It is also the lowest total in Asia breaking West Indies' total of 53 against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 1986. Even Pakistan were bundled out for 53 runs in Sharjah in 2002 against Australia.

Here's the list of records India created with 46 all-out in the first Test:

46 is the third-lowest total for India in their Test cricket history.

46 is the lowest by any team in India in Test cricket.

For the first time in India's Test cricket history, four of the top seven batters have bagged a duck.

For the second time in Test cricket history and the first time in 36 years, five of the top 8 batters have registered ducks.

46 is the second-lowest total in history by a team that chose to bat in a home Test. 42 is the lowest total by New Zealand vs Australia in Wellington in 1946.

46 is now the lowest total in Asia in Tests. West Indies and Pakistan were bundled out for just 53 runs in Faisalabad and Sharjah respectively in 1986 and 2002.