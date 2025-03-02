IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson takes a blinder to send Ravindra Jadeja packing | WATCH Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson took the limelight after he took an exceptional catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja.

The Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and New Zealand has been a roller coaster ride for the Men in Blue. Taking on the Black Caps in game 12 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Indian team came in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side saw New Zealand attack quite early as Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli were sent packing quite early into the first innings. After the three early wickets, the knocks of Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer stabilised the innings for the Men in Blue.

However, throughout the first innings, New Zealand stood out through their exceptional fielding prowess. After Glenn Phillips’ unbelievable catch to dismiss Virat Kohli, it was Kane Williamson who stunned the spectators with an exceptional performance in the field.

It was the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja where Kane Williamson put in an excellent display of fielding. Taking a diving one-handed catch, Williamson’s brilliance sent Ravindra Jadeja packing for just 16 runs. The video of the moment has gone viral all over social media as well.

As for the game between India and New Zealand, the Black Caps put in a good showing with the ball and limited the Indian team to a score of 249 runs in the first innings of the game. Matt Henry was the star of the show in the first innings with five wickets to his name. Had it not been for the knocks of Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya, India would have been in heaps of trouble.

It is worth noting that Iyer amassed 79 runs in 98 deliveries, alongside Patel, who added 42 runs on the board. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya scored 45 runs in just as many deliveries, as India scored 249 runs in the first innings of the game.