IND vs NZ CT 2025 final pitch report: How surface at Dubai International Cricket Stadium can play? With the stage set for the summit clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, let us have a look at how the pitch for the final of the tournament play in the upcoming clash.

The stage is set for the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team will take on New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. The highly anticipated encounter will be one that the fans have been waiting for.

It is worth noting that India are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far, defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stage and breezing past Australia in the semi-final. On the other hand, New Zealand have lost just one encounter so far.

The side lost the group game against the Indian team, and with the summit clash of the tournament right around the corner, the Black Caps will hope for an improved showing. Ahead of the game, there have been many discussions on what the pitch could be like in the Champions Trophy final.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report:

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to be quite slow once again. With the pitch favourable to the spinners, the batters should look to stay patient in the early stages, and the decision to bat first in a high-pressure final could be a wise call.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - The ODI Numbers Game

Total matches: 62

Matches won batting first: 23

Matches won bowling first: 37

Highest Total - 355/5 (England)

Lowest Total: 91 (Namibia)

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy